The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts announces first luxury resort brand in El Nido, Palawan island Philippines.

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of El Nido Beach & Spa Resort. The 96-key pool-villa luxury resort is being developed on the white sandy beaches of El Nido on Palawan island in the Philippines. When completed, the ten-hectare beachfront estate will boast panoramic tropical ocean views, an adventure park, dive centre, waterfalls and adventure walks, Pavilions signature spa & wellness facilities, and unique dining experiences.

“The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts continues its global growth with the developers of El Nido Beach & Spa Resort; the new resort truly embodies our philosophy of delivering unique experiences to our guests. We’re also very excited to be the first international luxury resort brand in El Nido” said Gordon Oldham, Founder & Owner, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of a successful luxury international brand that embodies the experience led resort that we’re developing,” Gemmalyn Crosby, President, El Nido Beach & Spa Resort.

"" 1 NEWSLETTER Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿ Your Name your full name Your Email a valid email SUBSCRIBE NOW Previous Next FormCraft - WordPress form builder

The adventure elements of this unique property are the ultimate match for Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, with the hotel groups’ signature ‘Curated Journeys’ – bespoke travel itineraries with the ethos of it’s not just about where the guests’ want to go, but how they want to feel. Exclusive to The Pavilions El Nido, Palawan Island is the ‘Adventure Park’, featuring Alpine slides, nature park stairs and rock gardens, fountain ponds, a butterfly garden and cable car.

The resort will feature a luxurious mix of luxury one-bedroom, two-bedroom and 20 ‘Maldivian styled’ over-water villas – each with their own private plunge pool and direct access to the ocean where guests will have the pleasure of snorkelling the house reef from their own villa. The development is set to be built with minimal environmental impact and sustainability in mind, with the opening planned for Q1 2022.

The resort also offers property investment opportunities with villas starting from $239,000 (USD) for a one-bedroom villa with staged payments throughout the build. Buyers can expect guaranteed rental returns alongside up to four weeks’ free usage each year, as well as Pavilions Hotels & Resorts owners global benefits.

“El Nido is a rising star in island destinations within Asia. We’re looking forward to offering our guests the opportunity to imbibe in all the island has to offer” Scot Toon, Managing Director Asia, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.

For a sneak preview, visit the new luxury resort’s website.