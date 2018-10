It’s this time of year again – the time of Phuket’s famed Vegetarian Festival. Those of us who live here, know what we’re up against – hellish traffic congestion due to flashy parades traversing the island, deafening roar of firecrackers, and gory images our of your nightmares. It’s not an event for the fainthearted, and neither is the picture gallery we present below. Proceed with care.

All photos by Malcolm Scott of Ringmania