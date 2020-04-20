The Thamel district of Kathmandu, Nepal

Thamel is almost a city unto its own. Occupying a bustling part of Kathmandu’s landscape, it’s an eclectic gathering of foreigners and locals alike. The little shop I photographed here was one I passed by daily leaving my room to explore the city. It was the light that cast through the dusty windows that intrigued me. This boy takes care of the shop for his grandparents from sunrise to sunset every day. The impossibly tiny little shop is crammed full of Buddhist and Hindu amulets, Nepalese jewellery, old books, watches and masks – all melded together in the dusty cast of sunlight that filled the room.

Thamel is a place some people love, and others loathe. Personally, I cherished walking the busy, crowded little alleyways with a camera. There is an overwhelming amount to capture on the dirt roads of the Thamel district in the heart of bustling Kathmandu.

