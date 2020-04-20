The Thamel district of Kathmandu, Nepal

 

Thamel is almost a city unto its own. Occupying a bustling part of Kathmandu’s landscape, it’s an eclectic gathering of foreigners and locals alike. The little shop I photographed here was one I passed by daily leaving my room to explore the city. It was the light that cast through the dusty windows that intrigued me. This boy takes care of the shop for his grandparents from sunrise to sunset every day. The impossibly tiny little shop is crammed full of Buddhist and Hindu amulets, Nepalese jewellery, old books, watches and masks – all melded together in the dusty cast of sunlight that filled the room.

Thamel is a place some people love, and others loathe. Personally, I cherished walking the busy, crowded little alleyways with a camera. There is an overwhelming amount to capture on the dirt roads of the Thamel district in the heart of bustling Kathmandu.

Follow Aaron’s work on @ahooperphotography on Instagram and on @AaronHooperPhotography on Facebook. Contact Aaron for sale of limited edition prints or for private or business photography shoot bookings on aahooper2@gmail.com.

Aaron Hooper
Aaron Hooper

Aaron Hooper is a Phuket-based photographer and RL Phuket contributor. Contact Aaron for sale of limited edition prints or for private or business photography shoots bookings on aahooper2@gmail.com


Warning: Parameter 2 to qtranxf_excludeUntranslatedPostComments() expected to be a reference, value given in /home/385949.cloudwaysapps.com/quuvqscsxw/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287
Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend