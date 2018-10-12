The Emotion of The Ocean

Brazilian coastline might be twice as long as the Thai one – 7400 km compared to 3200 km – but the emotions that gazing from the beach towards the ocean invoke, are similar in both places – that of calm and harmony.

It’s these emotions that a young Brazilian artist and a Phuket resident Leticia Vaz Marques managed to capture in her latest series of paintings, which were first presented to Phuket audience at art exhibitions in Pavilions and Pullman resorts, and now we present here, for your viewing pleasure.

“Through this collection, I aspired to portray the tranquillity I found in living by the sea. The simplicity, the calmness and the beautiful serenity brought by the natural beauty of this place I call home. I hope these paintings can bring to you your own private piece of the ocean, a way to enjoy the calmness every time you look at them.”

So, enjoy – the gorgeous chaos of crashing waves, the unimaginable riches that hide beneath them, and the inner peace that looking at the ocean brings.

 

See more of Leticia’s works on Instagram  or contact her on lele_vaz@hotmail.com

Previous Post
A Perfect Sunday
Next Post
Google Translate can now read Thai
Maciek Klimowicz
Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

Sing up for our newsletter



47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 (0) 83 095 3843, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@RealLifePhuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend