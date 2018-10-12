Brazilian coastline might be twice as long as the Thai one – 7400 km compared to 3200 km – but the emotions that gazing from the beach towards the ocean invoke, are similar in both places – that of calm and harmony.

It’s these emotions that a young Brazilian artist and a Phuket resident Leticia Vaz Marques managed to capture in her latest series of paintings, which were first presented to Phuket audience at art exhibitions in Pavilions and Pullman resorts, and now we present here, for your viewing pleasure.

“Through this collection, I aspired to portray the tranquillity I found in living by the sea. The simplicity, the calmness and the beautiful serenity brought by the natural beauty of this place I call home. I hope these paintings can bring to you your own private piece of the ocean, a way to enjoy the calmness every time you look at them.”

So, enjoy – the gorgeous chaos of crashing waves, the unimaginable riches that hide beneath them, and the inner peace that looking at the ocean brings.

See more of Leticia’s works on Instagram or contact her on lele_vaz@hotmail.com