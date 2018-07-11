Stories, Memories, Photographs

Apiwat Thongyoun

“To me, photography is an art of observation. It’s about finding something interesting in an ordinary place…I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them.”  – Apiwat Thongyoun: Li{A}On

It was 15 years ago when Apiwat Thongyoun, a fine arts college student at that time, discovered photography. He recalls the feeling he got when he held the camera up and released the shutter. “It was like magic, it made me happy.”

Many years and many rolls of film later (he still enjoys shooting analogue and avoids editing his photographs), this magical feeling never left him. But photography became for him something more than just a quick dose of dopamine, it became a tool for telling stories.

“I got my first camera from my brother, soon before heavens called him. I didn’t take his picture until the last day of his life. That’s when I made him and myself a promise to always look around, to capture and tell the stories of the beautiful world and people around me. Because… everything can change in an instant. I feel acutely aware of how quickly time goes by. In our increasingly busy lives, it’s difficult to always be in the moment. Taking pictures helps me to hold on to those memories a little longer.

See more of Lion’s works on instagram.com/siamgypsy

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

