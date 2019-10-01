Phuket festivals in October and November

The Vegetarian Festival and Loy Krathong are two festivals to take part in and look forward to every October and November in Phuket. We put together a quick breakdown.

Vegetarian Festival

When: Sunday 29 September – Monday 7 October
Where: Phuket Town & Chinese Buddhist Temples

The Vegetarian Festival is celebrated annually in Phuket. It is a 9 day period in which locals abstain from animal products and perform rituals to cleanse their minds and bodies. The festival in Phuket has its origins in the 1820s with a Chinese Opera Troupe, who were experiencing severe illnesses and deteriorating health. After going on a 9 day cleanse according to Chinese tradition, their health improved. Word got around the island and Phuketians have celebrated their own, unique version of the vegetarian festival since. 

Find out where to see the processions, how to participate and more about the Phuket Vegetarian Festival on our article, “Phuket Vegetarian Festival Explained“.

 

Loy Krathong

When: Wednesday, 13 November (+/-)
Where: Various local body of water

Loy Krathong is celebrated across Thailand at the end of the rainy monsoon season. It is believed to be the biggest celebration on the Thai calendar. It’s a multifaceted festival that sees local Thais and foreigners alike flock to waterways and other bodies of water to pay their respects to the water goddess, Mae Khongkha, and start anew.

Find out where to see the floating of the Krathongs, check out our article, “Phuket Celebrates Loy Krathong“.

 

