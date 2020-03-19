Photo Tales: Kyauk Taung Village School Kids

Inle Lake Region, Myanmar

 

 

Word of my arrival to the village spread incredibly fast on this particular morning. The tiny settlement of Kyauk Taung is renowned for its pottery, which is sought after throughout Asia. The clay in the ground near this village is extraordinary, and the locals have been using underground kilns to perfect their craft for centuries. The village, however, rarely sees foreign visitors, and I was quite the attraction on this day. I had the fortune to be made the guest of honour at the Village Headman’s granddaughter’s wedding. I was met with heartfelt hospitality from each and every home in town. As I passed this one-room schoolhouse, the kids all clamoured into the wooden window frame with smiles to greet me. As they jostled for position, I smiled back and grabbed my camera. Here’s one of my favourites from that moment.

 

Follow Aaron’s work on @ahooperphotography on Instagram and on @AaronHooperPhotography on Facebook. Contact Aaron for sale of limited edition prints or for private or business photography shoot bookings on aahooper2@gmail.com.

Previous Post
New Year’s Resolutions and other Big Plans
Aaron Hooper
Aaron Hooper

Aaron Hooper is a Phuket-based photographer and RL Phuket contributor. Contact Aaron for sale of limited edition prints or for private or business photography shoots bookings on aahooper2@gmail.com

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 84 84 55 111, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

reallifephuket
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: admin-ajax.php test was not successful. Some features may not be available.

Please visit this page to troubleshoot.

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@reallifephuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend