Photo Tales: A Smile Deep Within

Tha Phrom Temple, Angkor Thom, Siem Reap, Cambodia

Even in the blistering Cambodian heat, the alluring temple of Tha Prohm remains damp and cool. As bats begin their screeching flight from the dark stone ceilings, a crisp breeze washes through the narrow moss-covered passages and whips around the shadowy corners. As the closing hour draws near the crowds of tourists leave the place all to myself. The light is perfect, it’s time to shoot.

The layout of the temple is disorienting, the passageways lead into countless similar-looking courtyards. Getting your bearings is tricky, as, after a while, every corner begins to look the same. It was in a courtyard deep inside the temple that I found this Devata – cracked with time, but still with her seductive smile in place. These female deities line many of Angkor Thom’s halls. Beautifully carved in soft sandstone, they are often in alluring poses, half dressed, dancing. Tha Phrom Temple is a must see when visiting the incredible Angkor Wat complex of Siem Reap, Cambodia. Just try not to get lost.

Follow Aaron Hooper’s work on @ahooperphotography on Instagram and on @AaronHooperPhotography on Facebook. Contact Aaron for sale of limited-edition prints or for private or business photography shoots bookings on aahooper2@gmail.com

Previous Post
Kata Rocks Superychat Rendezvous 2018 - Photo Gallery
Next Post
Money Streams Into Luxury
Aaron Hooper
Aaron Hooper

Aaron Hooper is a Phuket-based photographer and RL Phuket contributor. Contact Aaron for sale of limited edition prints or for private or business photography shoots bookings on aahooper2@gmail.com

Sing up for our newsletter



47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 (0) 63 769 8392, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@RealLifePhuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend