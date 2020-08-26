Photo Journals: Rawai Morning

Phuket is bursting at the seams with talent, be it the millions of visitors that stream through the island or long-time residents. In our Photo Journals series, we highlight their talent and the beautiful island that we call home.

Rawai Morning

After the beaches in Phuket officially opened, I wanted to get back out and explore this beautiful place I now call home. My original plan was to get to the Rawai pier for sunrise. Still, when I checked the weather the evening before, the forecast did not look promising. And since this particular point is close to an hour drive, I forfeited those plans and decided to go around 9:00 am instead. The tide on the day I visited was near its highest point. Hence, the beach there was non-existent, and going to the end of the pier was the only option for photography I had. When I walked to the end of the pier, I was lucky to find a sailboat moored in the bay, which made for a nice long exposure of it and the island of Ko Bon and Coral Island in the distance.

Kolin Friske is a self-proclaimed world wanderer and one hell of a talented landscape photographer. Follow his work on Facebook or Instagram, or visit his website at kolinfriskephoto.com