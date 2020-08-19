Photo Journals: Nai Yang Beach

Phuket is bursting at the seams with talent, be it the millions of visitors that stream through the island or long-time residents. In our Photo Journals series, we highlight their talent and the beautiful island that we call home.

Nai Yang Beach

The beach directly to the south of Phuket International Airport is Nai Yang Beach. With a more rugged and local vibe than some of Phuket’s southern shores, we find ourselves frequenting here more often due to its proximity to our home in the north of the island. At the southernmost point of this beach is the Marriott Nai Yang. Further past that is a small island that, during low tide, you can cross over and explore or find beautiful reflections in the calm waters. I went here on June 26th around 9:00am and was blown away by the beautiful, quiet spot. There is no suitable beach to sunbathe on, but if you are into watching local fishermen in the surf and the boats come and go, this might just be the place for you.

Kolin Friske is a self-proclaimed world wanderer and one hell of a talented landscape photographer. Follow his work on Facebook or Instagram, or visit his website at kolinfriskephoto.com