Night Market, Kathmandu, Nepal

Kathmandu is a complete feast for the senses. It can be at once both hectic and chaotic on the surface, yet peaceful and profoundly moving. The depth of history here is palpable. As the sun sets, the city comes alive, and the locals walk down narrow alleyways to gather at the night markets that have been in these same city squares for over 2,000 years.

I was able to find a spot dead centre of the square with my camera, and I patiently waited until I became part of the scene myself. It’s easy to stand out here as a foreigner. Still, given enough time and patience eventually, you blend in and the odd looks and glances abate.

Training my camera on the ethereal, glowing temple that acted as the centre point of the action, I began to capture the bustling scene around me. Here is one of those shots from that memorable evening.

