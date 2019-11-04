Marilyn Band’s ‘Phang Nga Bay and Beyond’ Art Exhibition

Marilyn Band has been creating art since childhood, influenced by a family who surrounded her with paintings and the creations of several generations of her ancestors who were famous stained glass artists. She went to Florence, Italy for life drawing and then went on to study graphics at High Wycombe Technical College in Buckinghamshire, England and started her career as a graphic designer in a variety of advertising agencies in London. On Holiday in the Seychelles, she met her future husband, Nick Band, and they have been sailing around the Indian Ocean and SE Asia for more than forty years allowing Marilyn the chance to draw and paint the now disappearing tropical cultures from Zanzibar to Sri Lanka to Phuket, and beyond.

She arrived in Phuket in 1980 and immediately built a studio that has been the centre of her art projects. Between sea voyages and other travels, Marilyn has become one of Phuket’s most significant artists with one-person exhibitions at Mom Tri’s Boathouse and Villa Royale Galleries. She has also designed and developed the graphics for the island’s world-famous Phuket King’s Cup Regatta media. She continues to explore new avenues of self- expression in acrylic, oil, watercolour, ink, collage and silkscreen.

“For the current exhibition, I am presenting recent work, a more abstract expression of Phang Nga Bay’s beauty, which intends to encourage the viewer the opportunity to interpret and appreciate a little bit of paradise. I am quite excited about these more abstract works as it has allowed me to explore the essence of these limestone monuments in the bay. I find the natural world a beautiful, magical place. My paintings are inspired by many sea voyages. Though based on reality I try to introduce my feelings and vision which will delight others.”

The Art exhibition PHANG NGA BAY and Beyond by MARILYNBAND will be held at Mom Tri’s WOK Gallery Kitchen, Chalong, Kata Hill, Phuket from 30 November 2019 to 31 January 2020. The opening will take place on Saturday 30 November 2019 at 6.30 p.m.