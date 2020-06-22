Love, Nature.

Phuket is bursting at the seams with talent, be it the millions of visitors that stream through the island or long-time residents. In our Photo Journals series, we highlight their talent and the beautiful island that we call home.

Khao Phra Thaeo wildlife sanctuary, Phuket Thailand

Khao Phra Thaeo is the last refuge to some of Phuket’s oldest residents, the White Handed, or Lar Gibbons. This wildlife sanctuary is extraordinary because of what lies within its borders. The Gibbon Rehabilitation Project is an N.G.O that works with volunteers and locals to help educate people about the gibbons, the challenges their populations face, and the action people can take to help work towards their conservation and repopulation of their last remaining home in Phuket.

They work tirelessly to try and end the illegal animal tourism industry in Phuket so the animals can live a free and wild life instead of a life used for photo props with tourists. Other residents who call the forest home are boar, mouse deer, langur, slow loris, porcupine, around 80 bird, and 140 reptile species. This image was captured after a rainstorm when a few clouds were still hanging onto the forest canopy. The small cloud to the left is in the shape of a heart and symbolizes my love and passion for our natural world.

Kolin Friske is a self-proclaimed world wanderer and one hell of a talented landscape photographer. Follow his work on Facebook or Instagram, or visit his website at kolinfriskephoto.com