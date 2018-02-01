Japanese Film Festival returns to Phuket

For some of us, no amount of beaches, fancy restaurants, watersports, partying and whatever else Phuket is blessed with, can make up for maybe the island’s biggest shortcoming – a lack of cultural events. Concert and art gallery goers, theater lovers, and other art aficionados don’t have it easy here and are usually forced to take weekend trips to Bangkok and other metropolitan areas to catch up on what’ latest and greatest in culture. Which makes the Japanese Film Festival an even more welcome addition to Phuket’s spring events schedule.

Presented and run by The Japan Foundation, the festival has been organized annually since 1977…in Bangkok. Later it expanded to Chiang Mai and Korat and finally, marking its 40th year in Thailand, to Phuket, back in 2017.

This year’s Phuket rendition of the event will take place from March 9 to 11 at the SFX Cinema at Central Festival Phuket. Seven movies will be screened ( 27 in Bangkok!) including The Long Excuse, a story of Sachio, a novelist who loses his wife in an accident while he is with another woman and is dforced to fake his grief; Memoirs of a Murderer, a remake of “Confession of Murder”, a Korean film about a serial killer who, having escaped justice, publishes a book about his killings, and Close-Knit, a heartwarming story of a transgender woman, her boyfriend and a lonely girl named Tomo who suddenly appeares in the couple’s life.

Click here for the full schedule of the festival. Before you go though, we have some more good news. The tickers for all movies are…free! They can be collected at the festival’s registration table at SFX Cinema, from 5 PM on March 9 and from 1 PM on March 10 and 11.

Learn more about the festival at th.japanesefilmfest.org