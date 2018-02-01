Japanese Film Festival returns to Phuket

Japanese Film FestivalFor some of us, no amount of beaches, fancy restaurants, watersports, partying and whatever else Phuket is blessed with, can make up for maybe the island’s biggest shortcoming – a lack of cultural events. Concert and art gallery goers, theater lovers, and other art aficionados don’t have it easy here and are usually forced to take weekend trips to Bangkok and other metropolitan areas to catch up on what’ latest and greatest in culture. Which makes the Japanese Film Festival an even more welcome addition to Phuket’s spring events schedule.

Japanese Film Festival Phuket

Presented and run by The Japan Foundation, the festival has been organized annually since 1977…in Bangkok. Later it expanded to Chiang Mai and Korat and finally, marking its 40th year in Thailand, to Phuket, back in 2017.

This year’s Phuket rendition of the event will take place from March 9 to 11 at the SFX Cinema at Central Festival Phuket. Seven movies will be screened ( 27 in Bangkok!) including The Long Excusea story of Sachio, a novelist who loses his wife in an accident while he is with another woman and is dforced to fake his grief; Memoirs of a Murderera remake of “Confession of Murder”, a Korean film about a serial killer who, having escaped justice, publishes a book about his killings, and Close-Knita heartwarming story of a transgender woman, her boyfriend  and a lonely girl named Tomo who suddenly appeares in the couple’s life.

Japanese Film Festival Phuket

Click here for the full schedule of the festival. Before you go though, we have some more good news. The tickers for all movies are…free! They can be collected at the festival’s  registration table at SFX Cinema, from 5 PM on March 9 and from 1 PM on March 10 and 11.

Learn more about the festival at th.japanesefilmfest.org

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Cheif at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of his favourite things to enjoy and write about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

""
1

﻿SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe now to always stay up to date and make the best of your life in Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next

47, Laguna Rd. Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket, 83110 Tel: +66 84 84 55 111 Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2017 Real Life Media. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to Read the Issue

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@reallifephuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend