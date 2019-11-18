Inle Lake, Myanmar

A scene typical of daily life on Inle Lake. A villager here is gathering lake grass by dredging the bottom of the shallow lake bed. Inle Lake villagers live almost their entire life ‘on’ the water. Even their homes sit on stilts offshore, surrounded by the lake’s placid waters. All-day they are either in their boats fishing or dredging; life revolves around the lake here.

The seagrass he gathers is used for ‘soil’ and fertilizer, as a base for their floating gardens. Locals grow thousands upon thousands of kilos of tomatoes in gardens that have no actual earth-based soil but instead float on top of the lake. It is an absolutely fascinating culture here on Inle, and one unique to this region.

