‘Da Endorphine’ Rocks Hard Rock Café Phuket

Award-winning Thai popular singer  ‘Da Endorphine’ rocked Phuket audience during an intimate performance at Hard Rock Café Phuket, where fans got the chance to sing along to the GMM-Grammy singer’s biggest hits and support a good cause.

Just like the ‘feel-good’ vibe suggested by the popular singer’s stage name, the venue became a “pleasure center” of musical entertainment during the mid-June concert, but the good feelings weren’t just for those attending: All ticket sales proceeds or as much as 120.000 THB went to orphan homes under Destination Kids Foundation.

The charity, which helps children in need throughout Thailand, is run by Bangkok-based Destination Group, whose hospitality and F&B arm Destination Properties operates hotels including Novotel Karon Phuket, Swissotel Resort Patong Beach Phuket, Sheraton Four Points Bangkok, Novotel Surin Beach Resort Phuket, Novotel Hooters Phuket, Novotel Hua Hin Beach Resort, and Ibis Styles Samui Resort in Chaweng, Koh Samui. Additionally, ‘Properties’ sister unit Destination Eats runs a portfolio of food and beverage brands that includes Hooters Asia, Hard Rock Café Phuket, and the Drunken Leprechaun.

Throughout her many years of performing, Da Endorphine has earned numerous music industry awards—no less than five in 2010 alone, including Best Female Singer and Best Female Album.

