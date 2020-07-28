Phuket is bursting at the seams with talent, be it the millions of visitors that stream through the island or long-time residents. In our Photo Journals series, we highlight their talent and the beautiful island that we call home.

Cloudy Catch

On a quiet Sunday afternoon, a fellow photographer, Siaji and I ventured to a sleepy little beach on the east side of Phuket called Laem Nga. We basically had the whole place to ourselves aside from a few local families and a father fishing for the catch of the day. I took this photo of him casting the line; an ordinary daily routine that might not have much significance to him. To me, though, it shows a relationship that dates back generations between humans and the sea that provides for them. Such a simple task as throwing a line can give so much.

Kolin Friske is a self-proclaimed world wanderer and one hell of a talented landscape photographer. Follow his work on Facebook or Instagram, or visit his website at kolinfriskephoto.com