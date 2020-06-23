Blessed Ink for the days ahead

Bless You Tattoo Studio and supply shop are family-run businesses located in Patong, Phuket. P’ Patr and Jee are the brother and sister duo who teamed up years ago to start a tattoo supply shop and tattoo studio. Recently, they opened a second tattoo studio in Patong as well. P’ Patr is a Sak Yant tattoo master and has spent many years studying Buddhist practices and learning Sak Yant traditions. Jee works with the machine, and she is a creative wizard with a passion for art.

In light of the ‘new normal’ here in Phuket, Patong is really facing some struggling times, even with shops opening back up, the streets are still very quiet. Wearing masks, sanitizing and social distancing measures are all part of the daily new normal for the unseen future.

At the studio, the team have spaced the tables apart and now provide and sell COVID protective gear such as masks, face shields and sanitizer. The team at Bless You is happy to see the island slowly coming back to life, and now, more than ever, need to support the local small businesses. During this time the studio is offering a 15-20% discount on tattoos, depending on the type of job requested.

Stop by the shop or reach out via Facebook / Instagram:

Instagram: @blessyoutattoostudio

Instagram Sak Yant: @sak_yant_phuket

Tattoo supply shop: https://www.facebook.com/Blessyoutattoosuppliesphuket/

1st shop: https://www.facebook.com/BLESSYOUTATTOOSTUDIO/

Sak Yant: https://www.facebook.com/sakyantphuketthai/

2nd shop: https://www.facebook.com/blessyoutattooindigo/

Come get blessed through ink!