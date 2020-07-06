Before The Storm

Phuket is bursting at the seams with talent, be it the millions of visitors that stream through the island or long-time residents. In our Photo Journals series, we highlight their talent and the beautiful island that we call home.

Wat Chalong, Phuket Thailand

I took a few Thai language lessons when I arrived last year to Phuket. My Thai teacher said to me during a class “you haven’t really been to Phuket until you have been to Wat Chalong”. I figured if a local who has lived here for many years is telling me this, then it must be true. I visited on a stormy morning back in September 2019 and managed to wander through the vast complex before the rains came. Just before they did, massive clouds surrounded the sky behind the 60 metres Wat Chalong ‘Chedi’ and lucky I was standing in the perfect spot to capture this dramatic image of the historic place.

Kolin Friske is a self-proclaimed world wanderer and one hell of a talented landscape photographer. Follow his work on Facebook or Instagram, or visit his website at kolinfriskephoto.com