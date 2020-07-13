Phuket is bursting at the seams with talent, be it the millions of visitors that stream through the island or long-time residents. In our Photo Journals series, we highlight their talent and the beautiful island that we call home.

Beach open – Banana Beach Phuket, Thailand.

On June 9th 2020, after nearly two months of closures, Phuket beaches opened for business once again! To mark the occasion I visited one of my favourite beaches on the island; Banana Beach. This little gem is a bit out of the way and has limited parking, so it makes it ideal if you are looking for peace and quiet. I had the place all to myself until the clouds and rains came. I still managed to capture a few images to mark the special day.

Kolin Friske is a self-proclaimed world wanderer and one hell of a talented landscape photographer. Follow his work on Facebook or Instagram, or visit his website at kolinfriskephoto.com