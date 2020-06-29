A Lonely Island

Phuket is bursting at the seams with talent, be it the millions of visitors that stream through the island or long-time residents. In our Photo Journals series, we highlight their talent and the beautiful island that we call home.

A lonely island – Phang Nga Bay

DJI Mavic Pro – May 19th, 2020

North Eastern Phuket is a beautiful place to explore, packed with the island’s largest wildlife sanctuary, a pier and marina, mangrove forests and stunning views of Phang Nga Bay. This image was taken at the most northeastern part of the island near Laem Khat looking East towards Ko Yao Yai and Ko Yao Noi islands and the far off shores of Krabi Province in the distance.

Kolin Friske is a self-proclaimed world wanderer and one hell of a talented landscape photographer. Follow his work on Facebook or Instagram, or visit his website at kolinfriskephoto.com

Real Life Phuket

RL Phuket helps you get the best out of your life in Phuket by providing you with the best in Phuket’s lifestyle, dining, events, art, culture, real estate, travel…and much, much more!


