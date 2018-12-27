Developers in Phuket go out of their way to set their projects apart on the island’s busy property market. Sole Mio doesn’t have to. One look at it proves that it’s special.

This new condominium project coming up in Bang Tao has a lot going for it. Let’s start with the location – just 150m from the beach in a straight line, and a short 300m walk to get there. And the beach itself is special too – it’s the section of Bang Tao, Phuket’s second longest stretch of sand, that still preserves an authentic island feel.

Lined with small local restaurants and reggae bars, it allows you to experience a sunset meal or drink while enjoying the feel of warm sand under your feet. Looking for something a little less rustic? A short walk south and you end up at one of Phuket’s best beach clubs, Catch; a brief stroll to the north, the luxurious resorts of Laguna Phuket with their fine dining restaurants, SPAs and a golf course await.

But the area has way more to offer than just the beach. Cherng Talay’s numerous shops and restaurants are a short drive away, an international hospital and a world-class waterpark are coming soon and to add to this, Phuket’s latest shopping mall, Porto de Phuket by the mighty Central Group is set to launch nearby in 2019. Sole Mio’s neighbourhood is quickly becoming Phuket’s premiere lifestyle hub.

Back at the condominium, it’s the building’s architectonic design that makes an impactful first impression. Inspired by the nearby Andaman seascape, the structure takes a distinctive shape of a cruise ship, along with a sprawling top deck with a pool and a sunbathing terrace. The rooftop is also home to a fitness, health and rejuvenation centre as well as a bar and a restaurant, all of which offer panoramic sea vistas.

Going down from the rooftop, four of Sole Mio’s five floors host the condominium’s 124 units (31 per floor) available in two types – a Universal 36 sqm studio and a Deluxe 56 sqm one-bedroom apartment. Regardless of the size, all units follow the cruise ship theme in their modern interiors. Carefully designed with maximum livability in mind, each Sole Mio apartment invites plenty of natural sunlight and offers ample, uncluttered space further increased by the use of naturally flowing curved lines. Moreover, all units come fitted with balconies.

On the ground floor, except for abundant parking space, the lobby and reception areas are located. That’s because Sole Mio will be managed like a hotel, allowing future owners to profit from Phuket’s booming tourism business. To make it even more attractive to holidaymakers, Sole Mio will introduce special anti-ageing programs for its guests, featuring a selection of treatments at the project’s in-house esthetic clinic: massages, meditation and yoga sessions, cryo and traditional sauna as well as consultations with a nutritionist and custom-made healthy menus.

And to top it all off the developer guarantees 7% annual return on investment for the first 5 years. Plus zero maintenance fees and two weeks of free stay per year for the owners. The construction is set to finish in the first quarter of 2021, by when the price per sqm is expected to increase by 30% from the presale 95.000 THB per sqm bargain.



For more information call +66848422111, +66817371687, send an email to info@solemiophuket.com or visit solemiophuket.com