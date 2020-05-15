Refreshing Your Space

Being at home for extended periods can be monotonous. Waking up in the same room, walking through the same living room to the same kitchen day after day can take a toll on you. Everyone needs a change of scenery once in a while. More so in the strange times that we are living in. What better way to get that change of scenery by changing up your interior design?

Oriental Living has put together a few great tips to help you spice up your space and give your home a new look and feel – all without stepping out of your front door!

Restyling the living room

Here are some tips for you to follow when you’re trying to change things up, but replacing everything is not an option.

Having a spare sofa cover is an excellent option if you’re tired of looking at the same sofa every day. In addition to the couch, all the pillow covers can be replaced from time to time, giving you a chance to clean your used set. Of course, having a different colour scheme is recommended.

You can swap ceramic vases between rooms to freshen up your lounge. Rugs are also vital if you want to restyle the area. You can trade carpets with other rooms, but make sure the colour and size are right.

Switch artworks between bedrooms

Restyling a space by swapping artwork between rooms can be a great starting point. To ensure you make a difference, find different colours, but do not use the same style.

Rotating your abstract art is another option. As we all know, we can look at abstract art in many ways. So why not try seeing it differently?

For tables and surfaces, swapping table lamps out for hanging lamps is a great way to free up space.

Changing the colour scheme of the room without painting the wall

When you have a primary colour, you can add a secondary colour into the space without painting the walls. Artwork, bed runners and accent pillows are the easiest things to change. With this layer, don’t use too much colour. Use 1 or 2 new accent colours to spice it all up. The rest of the room can be muted, so it doesn’t look overwhelming.

Don’t forget to take before and after photos. Once everything is in place, compare them. You’ll be pleasantly surprised!