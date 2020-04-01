Oriental Living: Making the Most Out of Your Space

Oriental Living provides an interior design service featuring high-end furnishings from Thailand and Indonesia. It offers a one-stop service for clients looking for customised furniture solutions for both the home and office. The company has many years of experience in design, relating chiefly to luxury living and refurbishment. It has been responsible for many award-winning properties on both Samui and Phuket islands, Thailand.

It is confident in the quality of its products and that it can provide a professional service that can be relied upon. The company principle is to approach each job with the dedication to arrive at a perfect solution.

Micheal Dietvorst, the man behind the brand, spends most of his time planning and implementing long-term business strategies to achieve the company’s objectives, while also looking for opportunities to increase efficiencies and speed up processes across the company.