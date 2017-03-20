A new app called “Street Food Phuket” aimed at helping you hunt down the best Thai street food in Phuket is set to be launched on March 23, Bangkok Coconuts reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with Thailand Foundation, has prepared to launch a new mobile application to help people find the best and closest Thai street food.

The free app will assemble information in Thai and English on not only Phuket’s, but all of the country’s top roadside eateries.

It will be an interactive compilation of popular restaurants in different cities in Thailand and will not only help shine a light one the exotic flavors of Thai cuisine but also act as a helpful companion for those visiting the country.

Street Food Phuket, Street Food Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai and Street Food Bangkok will be launched simultaneously to promote Thai food to foreign visitors as well as enhance Thailand’s tourism image, reported Thai News Bureau.

The app will present information on locations for street food as well as popular stalls and will be available on both Android and iOS systems.

Test users have praised the application for its utility and ease of use. The application supports the government’s policy of encouraging tourism and promoting Thailand’s “Kitchen to the World” project.

The launch follows CNN recent announcement that Thailand has the world’s best street food for the second year in a row and the World Street Food Congress choosing Bangkok’s fried oyster pancakes as one of the top three street dishes.