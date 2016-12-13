Wednesday will be the first of two legs in this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup Final which will be fought out between Thailand and Indonesia.

Thailand will be hoping the tournament’s top goal scorer, Teerasil Dangda, will be in his recent form when the teams meet at Pakansari Stadium, Bogor, Wednesday evening. The tournament, if you weren’t already aware, is not the Asia Cup, but a tournament between most of the Association of South East Asian Nations members (Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia).

Thailand find themselves in the final after a 6-0 aggregate victory over Myanmar, and a 4-0 on-the-night win last Thursday in Bangkok. Indonesia reached the final after a closely fought 4-3 aggregate victory over Vietnam last Wednesday.

The decisive game will be played on December 17 at Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok. As favourites, Thailand will be happy to be playing the final game on home turf. Grab yourself a ticket and get in on the action, it’s sure to be an exciting affair!