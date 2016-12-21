Great news for those who like to spend their life in the dark because tomorrow (Dec. 22), Thailand will experience its Winter Solstice, or the longest night of the year.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) explained that the time and angle at which the sun rises and sets is slightly different each day. Currently, the Earth is angled 23.5 degrees away from the sun, creating an effect whereby those living in the northern hemisphere experience longer nights than days.

The differences vary depending on the location. However, in Bangkok on Dec. 22, the sun will rise at 6:37 am and set at 5:56 pm. This leaves only 11 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.

Deputy Director Dr. Saran Poshyachinda added that the Earth orbits the sun in an oval revolution, making the distance between them vary at any given time.

As the Earth revolves around the sun, the angle of light concentration varies, thereby creating the four seasons.

The Earth is typically closest to the sun in the beginning of January (at roughly 147 million kilometers), and will be farthest away at the start of July (at 152 million kilometers), Thai News Bureau reported.