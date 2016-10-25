A bottlenose dolphin found itself in the hands of rescuers on Patong beach late Saturday morning. The animal was alive but unwell according to experts. Lifeguards joined Kusoldharm rescue workers in heaving the large marine mammal from the shore in an attempt to take the animal to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) for treatment. Sadly, according to PMBC officials, the animal did not survive to make it to the centre for treatment.

The sick dolphin may not have made it but was treated with kindness and compassion in his last few moments with many people doing their best to move the 150kg animal in the rescue attempt. Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation are the people to call in Phuket, being well trained in marine mammal rescues as well as the handling of other animals that might find themselves in unwanted situations. If you witness a dolphin stranded, or a snake in your boots while in Phuket, give the foundation a call.