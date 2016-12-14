For three decades the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta has been the pinnacle of international regattas in Asia. The King’s Cup is dedicated to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a man with a deep passion and a long history of support for the sport of sailing. This year, despite the devastating loss of the beloved King, the event was held with great success. This year the competitive classes included Keelboats, Multihulls and International Dinghy Classes. Every single participant from sailors to organisers, local and international, joined in 89 seconds of silence in mourning of the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the opening of the event, 3 December. From then on there was five days of beautiful boats and exciting races.

After a lot of excitement and some very competitive performances the Thai team in the Platu One Design class walked away as winners of the CPO1 class. Wiwat Poopat and his Royal Thai Navy 1 incredibly managed to win all seven races over the course of the week! The overall winner of IRC0 was Kevin Whitcraft with THA72, finishing six minutes ahead of the closest competitor. The IRC1 class was won by Yasuo Nanamri’s Karasu, the Japanese team fended off Mandrake III to take the honour.

Phuket King’s Cup honours were bestowed upon April Jorgensen’s IRC2 team after a week of top performances. First place of the Premier Class went to Ithinai Yingsin and second place to Pine-Pacific.

Neil Avre and Java Racing were successful in the Pulse 600 Racing Class with Andrew Hurford and Phantom V taking the prize for the Multihull Racing Class. Multihull Cruising Class victory went to Kimiya Shimizu of Ying Yang.

In Open Charter, Vladimir Oleynikov and team Popeye were victorious, whilst compatriots on Snapdragon skippered by Igor Ginzburg won Bareboat Charter A. Finally, in the Cruising Class, Jianquan Tong and Asia Pacific Atom won class honors.

All-in-all the performances lived up to the legendary status of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta, there were some great showings and a great deal of respect. The organisers will be proud of the event, worthy of the great King.