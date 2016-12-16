Chartering a boat in Thailand just got a hell of a lot easier thanks to the guys over at ChartersGO.com. The website was recently launched and allows easy browsing for both charters and boats for sale. You simply select your criteria, choosing whether it’s chartering our buying you’re interested in, select a boat type, number of guests, cabins and a price range and you’re away! From here you just select your preferred boat from the list and begin the chartering experience. Easy, huh?

ChartersGO don’t just help you select your boat, they will assist you through the entire procedure, from selecting your boat, assistance whilst sailing and any other issues you may have along the way. This new format is sure to revolutionise chartering and buying in Thailand. ChartersGO promise “perfection” throughout, and this is exactly what they deliver. They operate throughout Phuket and draw from years of expertise and experience in the Phuket sailing world.

If you haven’t already chartered or sailed Phuket, now’s the time, it’s never been easier or more guaranteed to be an exciting and comfortable experience with nothing to worry about. It’s about time you got out in the beautiful Andaman Sea, saw the stunning limestone cliffs and dove below the clear blue waters of Phuket. Get over to www.chartersgo.com now and begin your next adventure.