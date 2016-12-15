Thinking of Thai-ing the knot? Well, according to Travel + Leisure India and South Asia, you may be in the best place to do so. The Indian tourism publication has, for a fifth year running, presented Thailand as the best country in the world to get married.

The decision came as a result of readers’ poll on the website and in the magazine of Travel + Leisure India and South Asia. The Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Mr Yuthasak Supasorn, was quick to point out the five year winning streak and echoed the results pointing out that “Thailand’s wedding industry and hotels are experienced in hosting events of all sizes and meeting the unique needs and desires of couples wanting a romantic day. What’s more, our, luxurious accommodation and attractions ensure weddings will be remembered forever.”

It was pointed out that Indians really do like to get married here, the TAT says that each year Indian weddings are held around Thailand . Some of the popular destinations include – Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Rayong, Phuket, Krabi, Khao Lak and Chiang Mai. It’s not only Indians that like to make the leap in Thailand, couples from world-over visit for their ceremonies, and in May 2017, Phuket will play host to the 4th Annual Destination Wedding Planners Congress 2017. The event is estimated to be attracting over 450 people from every corner of the world.

Thailand – best wedding destination