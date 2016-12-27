Outrigger has a very special offer – a free trial 30 minute lesson, during which, professional coach James, will help you to reveal your strengths and weaknesses in order to gain more effective results in playing.

What does the assessment involve?

The assessment will last around 20-30 minutes and involves a short warm up followed by a series of drills designed to test a players accuracy and consistency on all of their shots. Players will try to amass as many points as they can by hitting their shots into certain areas of the court with more points available for a more ‘accurate’ shot. After the drills, there will be a short playing test where the coach will look at how the player moves and wins points under pressure. Once this is complete the player will have a series of ‘scores’ for each shot and also a short consultation with the coach highlighting strengths and also areas to improve. The player shall receive all the information in a feedback form which will be emailed to the player for future reference.

Why do an assessment?

The assessment is a great way to pinpoint certain strengths and weaknesses in your tennis game. It is also a great way to see improvements over time. It also provides great motivation for someone to improve who may not wish to play matches but wants to know if they are progressing and getting better.

James Corin, the coach

Everyone needs to engage with the teacher periodically to monitor their own progress, achievements and to highlight their remaining weaknesses. The best place to do this is Outrigger. I’ve been here for 4 years and I find that it’s the best place to progress, particularly working with James. He’s a great professional and a demanding coach.

Raisa, the player

For more information call +66 (0)76 360-600 or send an email to tennis.phuketbeach@outrigger.co.th. This offer is subject to availability and cannot be used with any other offer.