Amazing vintage set of old photos of Phuket (1930 – 1980). It will never be the same. Be prepared for nostalgia.
Rawai beach 1966 © Fes Cannady
Rawai beach, 1967
Nai Harn, 1984
Nai Harn, 1984
Nai Harn, 1984
Nai Harn, 1982
Kata noi, 1987
Kata noi, 1987
Kata noi, 1987
Karon, 1984
Patong beach
Nai Harn beach 1966 © Fes Cannady
Laem Ka beach 1966 © Fes Cannady
Kata beach 1966 © Fes Cannady
Nai Yang beach 1966 © Fes Cannady
Phuket 1966 © Fes Cannady
Phuket 1966 © Fes Cannady
Phuket, late 70’s
Koh Phi Phi, late 70’s
Phuket airport, 1962
Kata, 1973
Karon, 1972
Patong, late 70s
Surin, 1962
Khao lak, 1970
Karon beach
Karon, 1975
Surin, 1969
Big Buddha seaview, 1971
Phuket town, 1950
Phuket town, 1930s
Phuket town, 1930s
Phuket town, 1920
Phuket airport, 1952
Phuket airport, 1955
Héroïnes monument, 1970
Sarasin bridge, late 70s
1950
Phuket, 1976
Patong, 1980
Patong, 1980
Patong, 1980
Karon, 1980
Phuket town, 1975
Phuket, 1975
Phang Nga, 1975
Patong, late 70s
Patong, late 70s
Patong, late 70s
Patong, late 70s
Phuket airport, 1976
Main photo: Maarten Brusselers. Patong, 1980
I’m still searching for the photo from the 1930s…
No matter if the picture from the 1930’s is missing…it’s sad, especially what they have made of Patong
I’m just curious…I would almost bet a fortune on the fact that the locals were probably a lot happier back in those days…that would make a prime case for: Money can’t buy you happiness!
Hi, thanks you to http://rawai.fr for all these pictures…
je trouve impoli et tout à fait incorrect de profiter ainsi d’une des pages du site de http://rawai.fr, dont certaines ont été acheter par mon site. Vous pourriez au moins citer http://rawai.fr…
Try to be fair and speak where you found and copy…
Actually, we have a link to original post on rawai.fr! Look at the bottom of our post. Thanks.
Ok Leonid, sorry I didnnt see it yesterday… Thanks
Paradise gone ! We lost it when we found it !
Paradise lost…..
“Gotland inn” swedish bar on phuket already 1980??? (Goland is the name of sweden’s largest island)
The owner of “Gotland in” have a bar in Khao lak Khuk Khak now “Scandinavian corner”.
And people doesnt understand me, when I am angry about TOO much TRAFFIC and TOO much PEOPLE in Phuket….I want my old Phuket back, with a 6m wide road from Airport to Karon, with houses every 300-500meters and sometimes a shop with warm coke and no 7Elevens or SuperCheap or FamilyMarts
We have destroyed the Island since years with our MORE MORE MORE mentality…. I still dont need hot showers in +40 C degrees or Aircondition…. Nature is GONE, Phuket is DEAD….we started it, the Russians finished it
As you wisely mention it “WE started it”
My first visit to Patong Beach was in 1990 and can remember a white building on beach road set back and surrounded by neatly cut lawns up further north of where the holiday in is now does anyone know what that was ?? or what replaced it. It was gone by 1992
I first went in 1972. Thought I’d have one last look and just come back now October 2016.
Really sad what has become of the place, and yes the girls too. So built up so crummy.
Or Was I just young then?
Anyone remember “Ladda’s” bar I think it was called on the beach.