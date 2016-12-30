A new venue has recently appeared on a landscape filled with wine boutiques in Phuket. Wine Square opened its doors on Boat Avenue last month and its owner, Yves Sauboua, a sommelier with almost 30 years of experience in the wine industry, has put together an outstanding selection of wines from around the world.

«I began my career as a sommelier in 1988 and attended wine school in Bordeaux. After entering the hotel and restaurant industry and working for a three star Michelin restaurant in France, I then moved to London for a period of 10 years. London was a great open market for wine because access to New Zealand, Californian, South Africa or Australian wine was much easier in those days. While in London I created a sommelier association – a club of over one hundred sommeliers».

Yves grew up in Margaux – the motherland of the world famous Chateaux Margaux. «I guess wine was already in my mind when I went to school because I saw all these grapes during the harvest time and it’s impossible to stay away from the industry».

What makes Wine Square so special is the unique selection of wines with more than 160 names, all of which were carefully selected by Yves who has a strong friendship with boutique wineries in different parts of the world: «We are very much focused on France, then we have wines from New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, California, Spain and Portugal, and we have wine from small to medium size wineries. We try to avoid big brands, and 75% of our selection is organic, so the selections are very special».

«I’ve been to major wine producing countries around the world and there are always small families struggling to sell their wines because they don’t have a budget for marketing to compete with big corporations. I prefer to help those people, and I can tell you that I know about 70% of the wine suppliers personally».

Wine Square is open from 11am until 9pm, and Yves is always there to help you to find the right bottle. Even more importantly, he is planning a lot of events and wine tastings – just follow the updates on the webpage www.winesquareltd.com and facebook – Wine2 by Yves. For more information call 091 647 6396.

