As you may know, if you’ve lived or worked in Thailand for long, there are a lot of bank holidays. A lot. Whilst this is great news for those making up the Thai workforce, it’s not so great when you want to get things done and nothing is open. To help mitigate this, here are the official office holidays for Thailand 2017.

  1. Sunday 01/01/2017 – New Years Day
  2. Monday 02/01/2017 – New Years Day (again…apparently)
  3. Tuesday 03/01/2017 – New Year’s Holiday
  4. Saturday 28/01/2017 – Chinese New Year
  5. Saturday 11/02/2017 – Makha Bucha Day
  6. Monday 13/02/2017 – Makha Bucha Day
  7. Thursday 06/04/2017 – Chakri Day
  8. Thursday 13/04/2017 – Songkran Festival
  9. Friday 14/04/2017 – Songkran Festival
  10. Saturday 15/04/2017 – Songkran Festival
  11. Sunday 16/04/2017 – Songkran Festival
  12. Monday 01/05/2017 – Labour Day
  13. Friday 05/05/2017 – Coronation Day
  14. Wednesday 10/05/2017 – Visakha Bucha Day
  15. Saturday 08/07/2017 – Asahna Bucha Day
  16. Monday 10/07/2017 – Asahna Bucha Day
  • Tuesday 11/07/2017 – Buddhist Lent
  1. Saturday 12/08/2017 – Mother’s Day
  • Monday 14/08/2017 – H.M. Queen’s Birthday
  1. Monday 23/10/2017 – Chulalongkorn Day
  2. Tuesday 05/12/2017 – Father’s Day & H.M. King’s Birthday
  • Monday 11/12/2017 – Constitution Day
  1. Sunday 31/12/2017 – New Year’s Eve

 

