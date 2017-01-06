Economists predict that India, Indonesia and Thailand will be the best performers in terms of growth in Asia in 2017, much as in previous years.

Authorities and the banks are expecting regional growth in Asia to dip soon, but Thailand is one of the few expected to be a bright spot in terms of growth. Thailand’s stock exchange index was the second best in Asia in 2016, up 20%, helped mostly by the recovery in oil prices. Investors were also pleased that the monarchy succession didn’t cause too much disruption, economically or politically, which was feared by many.

With issues and drama seemingly arising world-over, Thailand is one of the few countries to remain ostensibly steady, economically, so if you’re feeling like investing, you may already be in the right place.

Anchan


SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY